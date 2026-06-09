Mumbai Redevelopment Row: FIR Filed Over Alleged Forgery And Cheating In Malad Housing Society Project

Malad Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Signature Forgery And Redevelopment Fraud In Housing Society Dispute | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 8: Based on a complaint filed by Madhavi Bindu Thackery, 68, the Malad police have registered an FIR against the office-bearers of Sunita Apartment Co-operative Housing Society, Kamala Homes and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., and an unidentified individual for allegedly cheating her in connection with the society's redevelopment project and for forging her signature.

Complaint details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Madhavi Thackery, a businesswoman residing in Malad West, owns two commercial units in Sunita Apartment Co-operative Housing Society, located opposite Sundar Nagar in Malad West. Unit No. 7 measures 359 square feet, while Unit No. 8 measures 1,720 square feet. In her complaint, she stated that she operates her business through Bombay Motels Private Limited and Mood Restaurant and Bar from these premises.

She stated that she came to know in 2012 that the society was planning to undergo redevelopment and that the process had already begun.

Allegations of forgery and cheating

In the FIR, she further alleged that in 2013, the society's office bearers prepared a false structural audit report for the building. Thereafter, on July 25, 2013, the society entered into a redevelopment agreement with Kamala Homes and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. However, she alleged that no significant efforts were made towards redevelopment until 2023.

She further claimed that the society's office bearers failed to provide complete redevelopment-related documents and allegedly misled her, other members opposing the redevelopment, and authorities by circulating incomplete information.

On January 16, 2025, she attended a society meeting along with her lawyer. During the meeting, she alleged that the society's office bearers failed to provide details regarding the redevelopment project and supplied only incomplete documents.

Thackery alleged that several society meetings and annual general meetings recorded in the official documents were never actually held. She claimed that false records were created and that notices purportedly issued to her regarding these meetings contained forged acknowledgements and signatures. She further stated that she had never authorised anyone to act on her behalf.

Impact of redevelopment agreement

According to the FIR, a redevelopment agreement was registered on March 15, 2025, between the society and the developer at the office of the Sub-Registrar. The complainant alleged that the agreement adversely affected her entitlement under the redevelopment scheme and reduced the area she was entitled to receive.

She accused the society's office bearers, the developer, and an unidentified individual of preparing forged signatures and fabricated records to deprive her of her rights and thereby cheat her.

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FIR registered

On May 29, the Malad police registered a case against the office bearers of Sunita Apartment Co-operative Housing Society, Kamala Homes and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., and an unidentified person under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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