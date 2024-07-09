 Mumbai: Red Fox IT Infra LLP Purchases 22 Office Units For ₹267.5 Crore In Andheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Red Fox IT Infra LLP Purchases 22 Office Units For ₹267.5 Crore In Andheri

Mumbai: Red Fox IT Infra LLP Purchases 22 Office Units For ₹267.5 Crore In Andheri

According to transaction details accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the company paid stamp duty of Rs 8.02 Crore for the office units that collectively measure to 87,618 sq ft.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Unity Small Finance Bank Purchases Property Worth ₹227 Crore | representative pic

Red Fox IT Infra LLP, a subsidiary of Redbrick Offices, purchased 22 office spaces at Andheri (East) for Rs 267.5 Crore. The office units are situated on the sixth, seventh, and eighth floors in the E Wing of Times Square Building.

About The Purchase

According to transaction details accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the company paid stamp duty of Rs 8.02 Crore for the office units that collectively measure to 87,618 sq ft. While the deal for 18 office units was registered on May 3, 2024, the remaining four office units were registered on May 8, 2024.

Red Fox also purchased 88 parking spaces as part of the deal from NTPL Developers LLP and others. Recently, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company purchased properties worth Rs 315 Crore in Santacruz (East).

Read Also
Mumbai: ICICI Prudential AMC Purchases Commercial Office Space Worth ₹315 Crore At Kalpataru...
article-image

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd purchased 12 floors along with land, three basements, and a ground floor situated at Kalpataru Infinia from Ixora Properties Pvt Ltd.

According to the documents accessed by FloorTap.com, the marketplace for commercial properties, ICICI Prudential paid stamp duty of Rs 18.90 Crore to seal the deal that was registered on June 27, 2024. The total area of property is 63,733 sq ft and comes along with 114 parking spaces, the documents stated.

The Colliers India Research Report about India Office Market Snapshot in Q2 of 2024 stated that Mumbai recorded a significant 3.5 mn sq ft of leasing during the quarter ending June 2024, double the levels seen in Q2 2023, the city also had the highest incremental quarterly supply in the past 3-4 years.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Purchases Office Spaces For ₹59.58 Crore In Mumbai
article-image

It also stated that the vacancy levels remained rangebound amidst balanced demand-supply dynamics while a strong H1 performance has set the stage for office space demand to comfortably exceed 50 mn sq ft for the third consecutive year in 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Red Fox IT Infra LLP Purchases 22 Office Units For ₹267.5 Crore In Andheri

Mumbai: Red Fox IT Infra LLP Purchases 22 Office Units For ₹267.5 Crore In Andheri

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Prime Accused Mihir Shah Arrested

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Prime Accused Mihir Shah Arrested

Cancer Care In Maharashtra: State Gets 1st MR Fusion Prostate Biopsy Machine At Mumbai's Sir H. N....

Cancer Care In Maharashtra: State Gets 1st MR Fusion Prostate Biopsy Machine At Mumbai's Sir H. N....

Mumbai: Chennai Woman Booked For Biting Customs Officer & Flushing Suspicious Capsule At Airport

Mumbai: Chennai Woman Booked For Biting Customs Officer & Flushing Suspicious Capsule At Airport

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Prays At Siddhivinayak Temple Before Commencing Campaign For State...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Prays At Siddhivinayak Temple Before Commencing Campaign For State...