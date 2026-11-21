Mumbai Records Second-Coldest November Morning In A Decade As Santacruz Temperature Drops To 16.2°C Today (Representational Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a distinct chill on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the suburbs plunged by nearly five degrees in 24 hours, settling at 16.2°C. The reading made November 21 the city's second-coldest November morning in more than a decade, with temperatures in Santacruz dipping around five degrees below the seasonal normal.

Mumbai Records 16.2°C Minimum Temperature

Mumbai Records 16.2°C Minimum Temperature | X/@AhujaJiten

The city has witnessed a steady decline in temperatures over the past week, bringing much-needed relief after the heat that persisted through October. Santacruz, which recorded a minimum of 21°C on Friday, saw the mercury fall sharply to 16.2°C on Saturday, according to a report by the suburban observatory.

Historical data shows that the only colder November morning in the past decade was recorded on November 30 last year, when the minimum temperature dropped to 15.7°C. Before that, the lowest November reading between 2014 and 2024 was 16.3°C, recorded on November 11, 2016. In 2024, the minimum temperature had also dipped to 16.5°C. Meanwhile, the Colaba coastal observatory recorded a minimum of 21.8°C, around 1.7 degrees below the normal level.

Early Sea Breeze Brings Down Temperatures

The sharp dip has been attributed to the early onset of sea breeze, which is bringing cooler conditions to the city. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services told The Indian Express that an anti-cyclonic system responsible for bringing warm inland winds had dissipated. Mumbai is now receiving northwesterly and westerly winds, allowing the sea breeze to set in earlier and lower temperatures.

Palawat said the cooler conditions are likely to persist, with no anti-cyclonic systems expected over the region for at least a week. This means temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant spike during the period.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weekly forecast bulletin, has indicated that temperatures could rise over the next few days, although they are expected to remain below normal levels. Mumbai's record for the coldest November morning dates back to 1950, when the minimum temperature fell to 13.3°C.

Smog Continues Despite Cooler Weather

While the temperature drop has brought relief, air pollution remains a concern. Haze and smog continued to linger across several parts of Mumbai on Saturday, with visuals from the Eastern Freeway in Wadala showing reduced visibility. Hazy conditions were also reported around Bandra Reclamation.

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The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 192 on Saturday morning, placing it in the 'Poor' category under the classification followed by AQI.in. This marks an improvement from earlier this week, when the AQI had entered the 'Severe' category. Despite the decline, pollution levels remain a concern.

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