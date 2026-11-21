Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies & Cold Winds, But Smog Persists; AQI Remains Poor | Screengrab/IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and cold winds on Saturday, with the morning temperature hovering around 23°C, offering some relief from the warm and humid conditions experienced in recent weeks. However, the cooler start did little to ease concerns over air pollution, as haze and smog continued to blanket several parts of the city.

Smog Persists In City

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from the Eastern Freeway in Wadala showed hazy conditions, while reduced visibility was also reported around Bandra Reclamation. The lingering smog has raised concerns over the city's deteriorating air quality.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist or fog during the morning, followed by mainly clear skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch around 33°C, accompanied by gusty winds. The minimum temperature has dropped to approximately 21°C, indicating a gradual shift towards cooler weather.

Mumbai has been witnessing drier conditions and relatively cooler mornings as winter approaches. The change has brought some respite from the October heat, which often extends into November. However, the fall in temperature has not translated into a corresponding improvement in air quality.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI in poor range | AQI.in

The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 192 on Saturday morning, placing it in the 'Poor' category under the classification followed by AQI.in. This is a considerable improvement from earlier this week, when the AQI fell in the 'Severe' category. Despite the decline, pollution levels continue to remain a concern.

Under the AQI.in classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', while 51–100 fall under 'Satisfactory'. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Very Poor', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/