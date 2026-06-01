Mumbai Records Over 10,800 MTP Cases Linked To Improper Or Failed Contraceptive Use, BMC Data Shows

Health experts call for improved family planning awareness after BMC data revealed a majority of MTP cases were linked to contraceptive-related issues | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 1: Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) cases in Mumbai have raised fresh concerns over gaps in family planning awareness and contraceptive use.

According to civic health data, a total of 12,077 MTP cases were reported in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area between April and December 2025.

The highest number of cases was recorded among women in the 30-34 age group, indicating growing reproductive health concerns among adults in the city.

Of the total 12,077 MTP cases, as many as 10,857 were linked to improper, inadequate, or failed use of contraceptive methods. Public health experts said the figures underline the urgent need for stronger awareness campaigns, better counselling on family planning, and improved access to reliable contraception.

Officials believe that despite the availability of contraceptive options, lack of awareness, irregular use, and misinformation continue to contribute significantly to unintended pregnancies in Mumbai.

Majority of cases linked to contraceptive failure

Apart from contraceptive failure and inadequate use, other reasons for MTP included 180 cases where continuation of pregnancy posed a risk to the woman’s life, 203 cases involving grave injury to the physical health of pregnant women, and 223 cases citing grave injury to mental health.

In 231 cases, there was a substantial risk that the child, if born, would suffer from serious physical or mental abnormalities, while 26 cases involved pregnancies caused by rape. Another 357 cases were recorded under other categories.

Health activist Chetan Kothari said the data highlights the urgent need for better awareness, counselling, and wider access to reliable family planning services across Mumbai.

Among the city’s administrative wards, the highest number of MTP cases was reported in the K East ward, covering areas such as Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Vile Parle, with 960 cases. This was followed by the K West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (West), Vile Parle (West), Juhu, and Versova.

In contrast, the B ward, comprising densely populated localities such as Dongri, Masjid Bunder, Bhendi Bazaar, and Mohammad Ali Road, reported only 81 MTP cases during the same period.

Mumbai records over 2,500 miscarriage cases

During the same period, Mumbai also recorded 2,541 cases of spontaneous abortion, commonly known as miscarriage. Unlike Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), spontaneous abortion occurs naturally and unintentionally, usually before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Medical experts said common causes include chromosomal abnormalities, hormonal imbalances, infections, and underlying health conditions in the mother.

Age group-wise MTP cases

● Less than 19 years – 203

● 20 to 24 years – 1,591

● 25 to 29 years – 3,344

● 30 to 34 years – 3,647

● 35 to 39 years – 2,460

● 40 to 44 years – 727

● 45 and above – 104

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MTP cases by religion

● Hindu – 7,872

● Muslim – 3,392

● Sikh – 295

● Christian – 150

● Others – 368

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