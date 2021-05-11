Mumbai records less than 2,000 cases for second day

Mumbai continued to record less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, the city recorded 1,717 positive cases and 51 patients succumbed to the virus. 28,258 tests were conducted and the recovery rate also increased to 92 per cent. Presently, the overall growth rate in Mumbai is around 0.39 per cent and the doubling rate is around 170 days.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials have attributed the fall in cases to the ongoing lockdown. By the end of this month, the tally is likely to dip further.

"The infection rate has fallen drastically. The average number of tests conducted varies between 25,000 and 30,000. However, the active cases tally continued to stay below 2,000," said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive officer of the Public Health Department in the BMC.

Meanwhile, a total of 40,956 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday and 71,966 patients were discharged. Alongside this, 793 deaths were reported and the fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The total case tally in Maharashtra stands at 51.79 lakh and there are a total 5.58 lakh active cases.