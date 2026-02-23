Mumbai Records Hottest Day Of February As Santacruz Hits 36.3°C | Representative Image

Mumbai: On the second consecutive day on Sunday, Mumbai witnessed highest temperature of the month, giving hints of the upcoming hot and summer season. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 36.3°C, which was 4.3°C above normal, and the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 34.8°C, which was 4.2°C above normal.

However, the rollercoaster has not ended, as the region is expected to witness a drop of 4 to 5 degrees later this week. The sudden changes in the mercury is attributed to the transition from winter to summer season.

The weekend temperature in Mumbai was also the third highest February temperature in the last decade, and one of the highest temperatures across Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms in the Vidharbha region, due to the transitioning weather, however, no warning has been issued to Mumbai and it's metropolitan region yet.

As per the IMD's local forecast for the next 24 hours for Mumbai City and suburbs, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy, with haze during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 20°C respectively.

The change in weather patterns has also led to rise in the air quality index (AQI). The overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday was 118, with several areas above 150. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data, the areas with higher AQI on Sunday were- Bandra Kurla complex (166), Deonar (157), Navy Nagar-Colaba (157), Chakala-Andheri East (150), Malad West (150) and others.

IMD Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair said, "Although there are no signs of rainfall in Mumbai and MMR now, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in coming days as the weather transitions."

Known independent weather intrepreter, Rushikesh Agre posted on his X, "February has been on a roller coaster so far. Sharp rise & fall in temperatures in past 3 weeks. Upcoming week also looks highly volatile, will again see 5 degree fall in 2 days."

Agre added in his post, "LPA present over Bay of Bengal will track westwards as per the trajectory and will give rains over many parts of South India. Madhya Maharashtra also having rain possibility. Mumbai & Konkan, partly cloudy/mostly sunny for next 48 hours. Temperatures will be high till then."

