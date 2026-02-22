Mumbai Weather Update February 22, 2026: Smog Returns As AQI Largely Stays In ‘Unhealthy’ Category; Chembur Remains Worst Hit |

Mumbai: The city witnessed clear skies and relatively pleasant weather on Sunday, February 22, but the pleasant weather was overshadowed by the smog that engulfed the city in the last 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies, with temperatures likely to range between 22°C and 35°C. The slight rise in daytime temperatures over the past few weeks signals the gradual approach of the summer season.

Air Quality Remains Unhealthy

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 298 on Sunday, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category, as per data from AQI.in. The sudden spike in pollution levels is concerning, as such fluctuations can have adverse effects on vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory ailments.

The poor air quality mainly to dust and fine particulate matter from ongoing construction activities across the city. Large infrastructure projects such as metro lines, flyovers, road works and coastal road construction, along with private real estate development, have significantly increased dust levels. Vehicular emissions, particularly during peak hours, have further worsened the situation.

Chembur Remains Worst Affected

Several pockets in Mumbai continue to report severe air quality. Chembur recorded the highest AQI at 365, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Other areas with critically high readings included Mhada Colony, Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1, Hindu Colony and Shelly Colony, which recorded AQI levels of 349, 349, 348 and 348, respectively, falling into the 'severe' category.

In contrast, a few localities reported relatively better air quality. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 85, falling in the ‘Moderate’ category. Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1, Maghdoot, Khandelwal Layout Extension and Om Siddhivinayak reported AQI levels of 92 (Moderate), 163 (Poor), 190 (Poor) and 197 (Poor), respectively.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

