Mumbai Records 97.27% Eco-Friendly Ganpati Immersions As Nearly 2 Lakh Idols Shifted To Artificial Ponds | AI

Mumbai: In a push to eco-friendly Ganpati idols visarjan, out of total 1,97,625 total idols immersions across Mumbai this Ganeshotsav, 97.27% were immersed in artificial ponds. This has boosted the environment-friendly idol immersion.

BMC Sets Up 383 Artificial Ponds Across City

As per Bombay High Court order, all idols including both made by Plaster of Paris (PoP) and clay up to 6 feet height were mandated to immerse in an environment-friendly way. According, the BMC had installed 383 artificial ponds this year, including ones at natural immersion sites. Idols above 6 feet, both made of PoP and clay were permitted to immerse in natural water bodies (sea, rivers, lake).

As per the BMC data, out of total immersed idols, 1,22,391 idols made of PoP and 69,846 clay idols up to 6 feet were immersed in artificial ponds. While 5,259 PoP and 123 clay idols of more than 6 feet were immersed in natural water bodies.

BMC Retrieves Over 2,700 MT Idol Remains

A day after the Ganeshotsav ended, the BMC retrieved and transported the remains of the immersed idols to the Mulund dumping plot, where it is stored for scientific processing. This year, a total of 2,754.85 metric tonnes (MT) of immersed idols remains were retrieved, which is more than last year.

Though the retrieved material is over 250 MT more than last year's, the BMC is still uncertain over its methodology for scientific disposal. Untill the method is finalized, the retrieved materials will be stored at the Mulund plot, alongwith last year's 2500 MT, which also awaits scientific disposal.

Meanwhile, the BMC has extended the deadline for the Expression of Interest floated for interested companies for scientific disposal due to lack of response.

Two Scientific Disposal Methods Suggested

As per the Bombay High Court directions, the civic body has to ensure environment-friendly disposal of the retrieved idols remains. The retrieved material has to be scientifically disposed off by either of two methods suggested by state appointed expert committee -biological disintegration of PoP waste by disintegration by chemicals OR calcination (wet and dry) process.

The BMC last year experimented processing of 10 metric tonnes of materials on a pilot basis and made benches and other usable items out of it. However, it proved infeasible and expensive, thereby forcing the civic body to rely on a private company for scientific processing.

Total artificial ponds installed: 383

Total Natural immersion spots: 67

Total idols immersed this year: 1,97,625

PoP Idols: 1,22,391 idols up to 6 feet were immersed in artificial ponds

5,259 idols of more than 6 feet were immersed in natural water bodies

Clay idols: 69,846 idols up to 6 feet were immersed in artificial ponds

123 idols of more than 6 feet were immersed in natural water bodies

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