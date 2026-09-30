Maharashtra Drought-Hit Talukas: Class 10 And 12 Students To Get Exam Fee Waiver For 2027 Board Exams | AI

Mumbai: In a relief to the students in 265 Maharashtra talukas identified as facing drought-like conditions will be allowed to apply for the February–March 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations without paying examination fees, according to a circular issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday.

Schools Directed Not To Collect Fees From Eligible Students

The board has directed its divisional offices to ensure that schools and junior colleges in the affected talukas accept eligible students’ examination forms without collecting the fee until further orders. It said separate detailed instructions on the process would follow.

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The decision follows a September 25 state government resolution granting special assistance and concessions in the 265 talukas. The resolution includes a waiver of examination fees for students at schools and colleges, the board’s circular said.

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