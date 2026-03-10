Mumbai Records 918 Malaria Cases As Vector-Borne Diseases Rise Across State

Mumbai reports a surge in malaria cases as vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya increase across Maharashtra in early 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: A total of 2,392 cases of mosquito-borne diseases have been reported in Maharashtra between January and March 7, 2026, with Mumbai emerging as the worst-affected city, recording 918 malaria cases and 182 dengue cases, according to health department data.

Breakdown of cases across the state

The reported cases across the state include 1,335 malaria cases, 823 dengue cases and 234 chikungunya cases.

Within the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the 918 malaria cases include 222 cases of Plasmodium falciparum (PF), a more severe form of malaria. Authorities have also identified 104 imported cases, indicating that the infection was contracted outside the city.

Mumbai has also reported 182 dengue cases and nine chikungunya cases during the same period.

Experts note changing disease patterns

Health experts note that mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis often surge during the monsoon due to stagnant water that supports mosquito breeding. However, recent data indicate that these diseases are now spreading even during winter and summer months, highlighting changing disease patterns.

Also Watch:

Cases reported in other districts

Apart from Mumbai, malaria cases have been reported in Gadchiroli (141), Raigad (39), Amravati (10), Ratnagiri (8) and Chandrapur (7).

Despite the increase in cases, officials said no deaths from malaria, dengue or chikungunya have been reported in the state so far in 2026. For comparison, Maharashtra recorded 22,838 malaria cases and 28 deaths in 2025, while dengue accounted for 14,168 cases and 24 deaths last year. Chikungunya cases stood at 3,444 in 2025, with no fatalities reported.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/