Mumbai records 757 COVID-19 cases, rise for third straight day; no deaths

Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, marking rise in cases for the third day in a row, the civic body said.

The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day.

Meanwhile, with Mumbai contributing almost 50 per cent to Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 infections, experts say that these numbers are only going to rise in coming weeks.

The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

The caseload increased to 7,70,190 while death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368.

As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.

There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 per cent.

The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days.

As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.

Now, let’s have a closer look at the cases and the corresponding tests done in the city.

December 1: 108 cases and 37,877 tests

December 5: 213 cases and 38,923 tests

December 10: 192 cases and 36,515 tests

December 15: 238 cases and 43,556 tests

December 20: 204 cases and 30,672 tests

December 21: 327 cases and 37,973 tests

December 22: 490 cases and 45,014 tests

December 23: 602 cases and 39,423 tests

December 24: 683 cases and 40,472 tests



