Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai to celebrate first Christmas with wife Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has resumed work on his upcoming projects, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday evening as he returned home to be with his family for Christmas.

Newlyweds Vicky and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding. The two recently moved in to their new home where they would be celebrating the festival together.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Vicky can be seen exiting the airport. He also stopped and obliged fans with selfies.

Loading View on Instagram

Vicky married Katrina on December 9, 2021. After days of posting adorable photos from his royal wedding, the actor was off to work. On December 20, Vicky was snapped at the airport as he reportedly left for a shoot in Indore.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance. They made their wedding official by sharing dreamy pictures on social media.

After wrapping the wedding rituals, the couple was seen leaving for their honeymoon. Soon after, they were seen going to Vicky’s house for the grah pravesh ceremony.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:00 AM IST