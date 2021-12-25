e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai to celebrate first Christmas with wife Katrina Kaif

Newlyweds Vicky and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has resumed work on his upcoming projects, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday evening as he returned home to be with his family for Christmas.

Newlyweds Vicky and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding. The two recently moved in to their new home where they would be celebrating the festival together.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Vicky can be seen exiting the airport. He also stopped and obliged fans with selfies.

Vicky married Katrina on December 9, 2021. After days of posting adorable photos from his royal wedding, the actor was off to work. On December 20, Vicky was snapped at the airport as he reportedly left for a shoot in Indore.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance. They made their wedding official by sharing dreamy pictures on social media.

After wrapping the wedding rituals, the couple was seen leaving for their honeymoon. Soon after, they were seen going to Vicky’s house for the grah pravesh ceremony.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Katrina Kaif starts shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'; see leaked photos from the... Katrina Kaif starts shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'; see leaked photos from the...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement