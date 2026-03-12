Mumbai Records 6°C Temperature Drop Following Early March Heat Peak | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: After recording one of the highest March month's maximum temperature crossing 40°C, the mercury dropped by 6°C on Wednesday evening. As of 8.30 am of Thursday (today) the maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory is 34.2°C, which is 1.8°C above normal. Until Wednesday morning, temperature the maximum temperature was 40°C, which was 7.6°C above normal. It was also the highest temperature recorded in early March.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had upgraded the Yellow Alert for 'severe heatwave conditions' in Mumbai and it's metropolitan region, to Orange Alert. For Wednesday, a Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid' conditions for the region was sounded. However, for today no warning has been issued.

The IMD in its special weather bulletin has forecasted that there will be gradual fall in the maximum temperature in North Konkan over next two days. However, the hot and humid weather will continue and mercury will continue to be above normal.

As per local weather forecast for the next 24 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 34°C and 23°C, respectively.

In its advisory to avoid heat strokes and health issues due to the increased temperatures, the IMD has advised to take precautions while moving out of the houses, special during day time; stay hydrated; wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes; schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day; and if one observes signs of heat stroke, consult a doctor immediately.

Maximum temperature in Mumbai as per IMD's automated weather station:

On March 11-

Vikhroli 36.9°C

Ram Mandir 36.2°C

Vidyavihar 34.5°C

Byculla 34.1°C

Tata Power Chembur 33.4°C

Dahisar 33°C

On March 10-

Ram Mandir 42.4°C

Vikhroli 41.6°C

Byculla 40.0°C

Bandra 39.7°C

Vidyavihar 39.5°C

Chembur 38.8°C

Dahisar 38.8°C

