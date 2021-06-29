Mumbai records 562 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on June 29

Mumbai reported 562 new COVID-19 cases on June 29, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,21,526.
629 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 6,95,425. Now, there are 8371 active cases in the city.
City recorded 12 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,426 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Tuesday, 31,769 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 71,04,722 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 721 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.09 percent.
There are total 10 containment zones in the city and 79 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.