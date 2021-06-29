Mumbai records 562 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on June 29

Mumbai reported 562 new COVID-19 cases on June 29, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,21,526.



629 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 6,95,425. Now, there are 8371 active cases in the city.

City recorded 12 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,426 as per data released by the city's civic body.