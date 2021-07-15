Mumbai records 545 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on July 15

Mumbai reported 545 new COVID-19 cases on July 15, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,29,795.
505 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,04,764. Now, there are 7,012 active cases in the city.
City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 15,667 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Thursday, 36,568 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 76,65,037 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 948 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.07 percent.
There are total 7 containment zones in the city and 73 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.
