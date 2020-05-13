Mumbai records 426 new cases, 28 deaths in a day

MUMBAI: Twenty-eight people died in Mumbai due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. It is the highest single-day death reported so far in the city. Meanwhile, 426 new corona cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total positive count to 14,947 with 556 deaths.
Meanwhile, 1,006 covid-19 patients were discharged from the Seven Hills until now. For the seventh consecutive day, Maharashtra has recorded more than 1,000 corona cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the state health department, taking 1,026 corona cases and 53 deaths were reported, taking the total count to 24,427 with 921 deaths. “Thirty-five out of the rest 53 patients (66%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.
BMC had administered 40 severe COVID patients with new drug "Injection Tocilizumab", of which improvement was seen in 30 patients and 14 where patients have recovered and discharged. “This drug has been used based on the experience of many physicians and hospitals world over.
Out of 3 patients from Dharavi, who have been given this drug, today 1 male patient age 38 years has been discharged from Nair Hospital, who has recovered after being treated with this medicine,” said health officials. Of the 2,21,645 lab samples, 1,95,804 were negative and 24,427 have been tested positive until Tuesday. So far, 5125 have been discharged in the state.
