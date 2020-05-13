Mumbai records 426 new cases, 28 deaths in a day

MUMBAI: Twenty-eight people died in Mumbai due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. It is the highest single-day death reported so far in the city. Meanwhile, 426 new corona cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total positive count to 14,947 with 556 deaths.

Meanwhile, 1,006 covid-19 patients were discharged from the Seven Hills until now. For the seventh consecutive day, Maharashtra has recorded more than 1,000 corona cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, taking 1,026 corona cases and 53 deaths were reported, taking the total count to 24,427 with 921 deaths. “Thirty-five out of the rest 53 patients (66%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.