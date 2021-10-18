e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

Mumbai records 373 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on October 18

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra, Oct 04 (ANI): Students maintain COVID protocols while attending a class at Mumbai Municipal Corporation School, in Mumbai on Monday. | (ANI Photo)

Mumbai reported 373 new COVID-19 cases on October 18, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,51,181.

543 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,27,627. Now, there are 4853 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,184 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 30,114 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,09,87,506 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1253 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 50 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:31 PM IST
