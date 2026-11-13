Mumbai Records 3,683 Property Registrations During 11-Day Diwali Period In 2026, Marking 0.4% Year-On-Year Growth | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11-days of the Diwali period in 2026, marginally higher by 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) compared to 3,668 registrations in the corresponding period last year, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India.Revenue collections, however, grew at a faster pace, rising 13% YoY to Rs 384 crore from Rs 339 crore in the previous year.

Both registrations and revenue collections recorded their highest levels for the corresponding Diwali period in the last four years.

The market remains steady since October, when the city recorded 12,690 property registrations, up 9% YoY. Between January and October 2026, registrations rose 7% YoY to 132,040 units, against an already elevated base. The sustained growth in registrations points to stable underlying housing demand, with homebuyer activity continuing through the festive season.

Mumbai property registrations and revenue collection in the eleven Callender days of festival

Source: Maharashtra Govt- Dept. of Registrations and Stamps (IGR); Knight Frank India

Note: Each period covers the eleven calendar days (including three non-working days, except 2023 and 2024 which had four non-working days) during Diwali festival (Diwali dates: 12 November 2023, 31 October 2024, 20 October 2025 and 8 November 2026).

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “The marginal increase in Diwali-period registrations indicates that transaction volumes have remained broadly stable, the 13% rise in revenue collections points to a higher value of transactions being registered. The continued growth in registrations during the first 10 months of the year also reflects sustained homebuyer interest. This performance highlights the depth of demand in Mumbai's housing market and its ability to maintain momentum through key periods of the year.”



Registrations stayed active from Shraddh through Navratri Mumbai recorded 3,419 property registrations during Shraddh 2026 (September 26 to October 10), a period traditionally considered inauspicious for property purchases, followed by 4,680 registrations during Navratri (October 11 to 19). Registrations remained active through both periods, pointing to continued homebuyer activity ahead of Diwali.