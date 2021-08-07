Mumbai records 331 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on August 7

Mumbai reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on August 7, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,37,193.



437 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,14,639. Now, there are 4196 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,942 as per data released by the city's civic body.