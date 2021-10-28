Mumbai records 327 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on October 28

Mumbai reported 327 new COVID-19 cases on October 28, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,54,996.

365 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,32,114. Now, there are 4,115 active cases in the city

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 16,235 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 32,688 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 113,44,009 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,412 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 39 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:29 PM IST