Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:21 PM IST

Mumbai records 285 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on August 13

| Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on August 13, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,38,807.

261 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,17,452. Now, there are 2946 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,979 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 37,052 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 85,80,084 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1853 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.04 percent.

There are total 2 containment zones in the city and 30 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:21 PM IST

