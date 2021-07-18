Mumbai received 200 mm of average rainfall in 5 hours: BMC

According press release by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dahisar, Chembur, Vikhroli, Kandivali, Marol, Borivali, Worli and Fort areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall.

The highest rainfall was recorded in BMC area between 11 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday, the release stated.

Incessant rain wreaked havoc in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation area since the night of Saturday, July 18, 2021. Accordingly, all the systems of BMC, 24 Divisional Offices, Main Emergency Control Room and 25 Assistant Control Room, Mumbai Fire Brigade were working uninterruptedly throughout the night.

City hospitals and suburban hospitals were also instructed to take precautionary measures. Besides, rainfall was being recorded at the automatic weather stations of BMC located at 60 different places in BMC area. The continuous analysis of the rainfall data provided by the automated meteorological stations was being carried out in the main control room of the civic body and instructions were also being given to the divisional offices of the corporation to take necessary action accordingly on a regular basis throughout the night, the BMC stated in the release.

The intensity of the continuous rain which started from 11 pm decreased after 4 am. More than 200 mm of rain has been recorded in many places during the period of 5 hours from 11 pm to 4 am. According to BMC, highest rainfall of 226.82 mm was recorded by the Automated Meteorological Center at Dahisar Fire Station in R North zone.

After Dahisar, 218.45 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chembur area, 211.08 mm in Vikhroli West area, 206.49 mm in Kandivali area, 205.99 mm in Marol area, 202.69 mm in Borivali area, 201.93 mm at Municipal Headquarters in Fort area. And in the South Division area (Worli) 200.4 mm of rain has been recorded.

The automatic meteorological stations recorded an average rainfall of 125.73 to 199.86 mm during the night.

The BMC said 43 pumps in six storm water pumping stations of the civic body were operating continuously to discharge rain water into the sea and have so far pumped out 442 crore litre water.

The IMD Mumbai has warned of more rains during the day, including a few very heavy spells for which the BMC, NDRF, Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies are on high alert in Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region.

In many areas, people reported waist-deep waters with the flood waters entering the ground floor homes or shops in the vulnerable or low-lying areas.