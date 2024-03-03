Mumbai: Reay Road Cable-Stayed Bridge Nears Completion

The BMC has entrusted the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as MahaRail, with the reconstruction of 10 dilapidated British-era road overbridges (ROB), including the crucial Reay Road cable-stayed bridge.

The Reay Road project, a vital east-west connector, has witnessed substantial progress, with officials reporting that all foundation work is complete. Currently, the girder launching and superstructure work are in progress, marking 70 per cent completion of the ROB. Officials anticipate the entire project to conclude by May 2024, provided all right of way (ROW) is cleared.

To minimise disruptions to the city’s bustling traffic, MRIDC has adopted a strategic approach, planning to construct a new cable-stayed bridge adjacent to the existing one and subsequently demolish the old structure. This plan aims to ensure minimal hindrance to both vehicular and pedestrian movement during the construction phase.

Commencing on February 14, 2022, the construction effort has encountered the relocation of 156 structures, including 130 hutments, 15 shops, and one ticket booking counter. As of now, the relocation of 130 structures has been completed. However, the remaining structures, consisting of one ticket counter and 15 sheds, are set to be relocated by Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and Central Railway.

According to MRIDC, Reay Road ROB has a center pylon system, wherein stay cables are erected on the central spine girder of the bridge. MahaRail has designed the cable-stayed ROB with limited piers and less foundation, with the help of cables.

“The Construction scheme has been chosen to be segmental construction which helps for better quality control and minimum construction time. The individual segments are prefabricated at the fabrication yard and are transported to the site for erection while for the straight alignment, a simple steel girder system is adopted for easy and speedy construction,” said an official.

According to an official, the new cable-stayed ROB with longer span minimises infringements with underground utilities. It will have six lanes with footpath for pedestrians and smooth traffic.

“The bridge structures will allow traffic movement through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai Road and also maintain the required vertical clearance for passing of vehicles under Eastern Freeway as per

Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standard. Additionally, MRIDC has designed architectural LED lightings on the proposed bridge, which will enhance the aesthetic appeal and also have designed to improve the safety parameters with bridge monitoring system,” the official said.

Length of ROB: 385 mt with 2 down ramps

Number of lanes: 6

Estimated cost of project: Rs 145 crore

