Mumbai Real Estate News: MHADA Lottery 2026 Sees Strong Response With Over 9,300 Applications In First Week

MHADA housing lottery draws strong interest as thousands apply for affordable homes across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The MHADA Mumbai Board has received an encouraging response to its 2026 housing lottery, with 9,350 applications submitted till 6:30 pm on April 6, just days after registrations opened.

The online registration process for the lottery was launched on March 30 by Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal, marking the start of one of Mumbai’s most anticipated affordable housing allotment exercises.

High number of confirmed applicants

Of the total applications received so far, 4,658 applicants have already paid the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), indicating serious buyer interest. The lottery this year offers a total of 2,640 tenements across the city, catering to multiple income groups.

Homes across key locations

The homes are located across several key neighbourhoods, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Wadala, Powai, Mazgaon and Girgaon, among others—offering applicants a wide choice of locations across Mumbai.

Allotment process and conditions

Officials said the lottery includes homes for all income categories, with units sourced under redevelopment and land-sharing provisions such as DCR 33(5), 33(7) and 58. All units will be allotted on an “as-is-where-is” basis.

However, MHADA has clarified that necessary repairs and clearance of pending dues will be undertaken before handing over possession to successful applicants.

Digital application system

Applicants can participate in the lottery exclusively through MHADA’s official housing portal and mobile application, as the authority continues to push for a fully digital and transparent allotment process.

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Demand expected to remain strong

With over three times the number of applications compared to available homes within the first week, officials expect demand to remain strong in the coming days, reflecting the continued appetite for affordable housing in Mumbai.

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