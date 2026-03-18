Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: Builder Held For ₹1.3 Crore Flat Scam, Duped Polio Patient With False Promise

Bandra police arrest builder for allegedly cheating polio patient of ₹1.3 crore in fake flat deal | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 17: The Bandra police have arrested a builder for allegedly cheating a 55-year-old polio patient of Rs 1.30 crore by promising her a flat in an under-construction building or a double refund if the flat was not delivered within 15 months.

Builder arrested after years on the run

The accused, Fahid Mehmood Qadri, who had been absconding for over two and a half years, was recently apprehended and remanded to police custody by a local court. Bilkis Qadri and Mehmood Qadri have also been named as co-accused in the case.

Victim allegedly lured into investment

According to police, the complainant, Yasmin Abdul Saudagar, a resident of Mahim, was introduced to Fahid and Mehmood Qadri in 2016 by her brother, Ashfaq Saudagar, who deals in luxury cars.

The duo allegedly claimed to be builders with multiple projects in Bandra and sought financial investment for a building on Perry Cross Road.

They allegedly persuaded Yasmin to invest Rs 1.30 crore, offering either a 1,050 sq ft flat or high returns. She reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh in cash and Rs 50 lakh via cheque initially, followed by another Rs 30 lakh in cash.

Flat not delivered, refund not made

An agreement stated she would be allotted Flat 601 on the sixth floor within 15 months between June 2020 and September 2021, failing which she would receive Rs 2.60 crore.

The police said the construction was never completed and the flat was not handed over. Despite repeated demands, the accused allegedly failed to refund the money.

Also Watch:

Case registered for cheating and conspiracy

Based on her complaint, a case of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation was registered, after which all three accused allegedly went into hiding.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/