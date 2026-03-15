Builder Booked For Cheating 79-Year-Old Man Of ₹1.40 Crore In South Mumbai Flat Deal

The Gamdevi Police have registered a case against a builder for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old businessman of ₹1.40 crore on the pretext of selling him a flat in a residential project in South Mumbai. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Gamdevi Police have registered a case against a builder for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old businessman of ₹1.40 crore on the pretext of selling him a flat in a residential project in South Mumbai.

The Complaint and the Accused

According to the complaint filed by Kantilal Achalaji Shah (79), a resident of Abhilasha Building near August Kranti Maidan, Nana Chowk. As per FIR, Shah stated that in 2011 he came in contact with Pravin Dharamchand Jain, who claimed to be constructing a residential building named “Dharma Castle” at Gamdevi. Jain allegedly informed Shah that Flat No. 701 on the 7th floor of the building was available for sale and took him to the construction site where ongoing work was shown to him. Shah was also shown documents at Jain’s office indicating that several buyers had already booked flats in the building, thereby gaining his trust.

On June 21, 2011, during a meeting, Jain allegedly agreed to sell the flat to Shah for ₹4 crore, stating that the apartment would have a carpet area of approximately 1,100 to 1,200 sq ft, while one car parking space would be available at an additional ₹11 lakh. To further assure him, Jain issued an allotment letter in Shah’s name and promised that an Agreement for Sale would be executed shortly.

Trusting the developer, Shah allegedly paid ₹1.40 crore to Jain from time to time. However, even after 14 years, Jain neither executed the Agreement for Sale nor handed over possession of the flat.

14 Years of Waiting, No Flat in Sight

Shah stated that the building construction was completed in 2018, after which he realised he had been cheated. He sent a legal notice on December 19, 2018 through his advocate Yasmin E. Tawaria, but Jain allegedly did not respond.

The complainant Shah further alleged that when he later visited Jain’s office to question him about the matter, Jain threatened him with dire consequences, allegedly saying that if he returned to the office again, his legs would be broken and he would be made permanently disabled. Being elderly, Shah said he got frightened and initially did not inform his family.

Financial Loss and Mental Distress

Shah claimed that due to Jain’s actions he has suffered significant financial loss as well as mental and physical distress, and has been deprived of both his investment and the promised property.

Based on his complaint, the Gamdevi Police have registered a case against Pravin Dharamchand Jain, a resident of Bharat Mahal Building, Marine Drive, under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and related offences. Further investigation is underway.

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