Mumbai Real Estate: Ex-Promoter Family Of Zandu Pharmaceuticals Buys ₹110.41 Crore Luxury Apartment In Worli

A company linked to the former Zandu Pharmaceuticals promoter family has purchased a ₹110.41 crore apartment at Three Sixty West in Worli | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: The family associated with the erstwhile promoters of Zandu Pharmaceuticals has acquired a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli for over Rs 110 crore, according to property registration data sourced from Zapkey.

The transaction, registered on July 29, 2026, involves Tejal Mercantile Private Limited, through its director Nihar Ajay Parikh, as the buyer and Oberoi Realty Ltd, represented by authorised signatory Abhishek Bajoria, as the seller.

The property is located on the 62nd floor (46th habitable floor) of Tower B at Three Sixty West, the luxury residential development on Annie Besant Road and Sadanand Hasu Tandel Marg in Worli.

Deal Valued At Rs 110.41 Crore

The transaction value stands at Rs 110.41 crore (Rs 1,104,109,983). The apartment has a registered RERA carpet area of 678.5 sq m (7,303 sq ft), comprising a carpet area of 663.27 sq m (7,139 sq ft) and an adjacent area of 15.23 sq m (164 sq ft).

Based on the reported transaction value and the stated area, the deal works out to approximately Rs 1.51 lakh per sq ft.

The transaction also includes five car parking spaces, according to the registration details.

Worli Continues To Attract High-Value Deals

Three Sixty West, developed by Oberoi Realty, is among Mumbai’s prominent luxury residential developments and has emerged as a high-value residential address in Worli, a micro-market that has witnessed a steady rise in premium property transactions.

Also Watch:

The deal adds to a series of high-value luxury home transactions in Mumbai, where ultra-luxury residences in projects offering large configurations, premium amenities, and sea-facing locations continue to attract high-net-worth buyers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/