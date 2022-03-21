Mumbai: Re-girdering of 8 spans of Sandhurst Road Bridge complete, says Central Railway

The re-girdering of all 8 spans of the Sandhurst Road Bridge has been completed successfully.

Re-girdering of 8 spans of this rail over rail bridge was important because of their corroded condition.

While informing about the development, Central Railway took to Twitter saying, "the last span of Wadibunder Viaduct on Harbour line has been re-girdered successfully by Bridge line organisation yesterday. Total 8 spans of riveted plate girders,whose conditions were not good due to heavy corrosion,have been replaced by welded girders in 8 megablocks."

The last span of Wadibunder Viaduct on Harbour line has been re-girdered successfully by Bridge line organisation y'day. Total 8 spans of riveted plate girders,whose conditions were not good due to heavy corrosion,have been replaced by welded girders in 8 megablocks @drmmumbaicr pic.twitter.com/MUzybrvvxc — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 21, 2022

Central Railway has undertaken 8 Mega Blocks on harbour line for maintenance work in which the re-girdering of Sandhurst Road Bridge was also carried out.

The bridge is about 100 years old. It was constructed in 1923. It used to be a ballasted deck slab which was replaced by channel sleepers in 1987. As the approach is difficult and the weight of the girder was of approximately 2560 metric tonnes, Central Railway changed all spans in 8 mega blocks.

"A good team work of bridge line organisation and Mumbai division. Railway Administration appreciates the cooperation extended by the passengers during the block for re-girdering," CR said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Social organsiation demands to relocate vegetable market in Ghansoli

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:58 AM IST