Mumbai RCF Police Book Woman, Siblings For Alleged Suicide Abetment After Father-In-Law Dies Over Rape Allegation Dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: The RCF Police have registered an FIR against a 31-year-old woman, her sister, and her brother for allegedly abetting the suicide of her father-in-law. The action follows an initial investigation into the victim's death on July 2, triggered by severe distress over false rape accusations leveled against him by his daughter-in-law.

Complaint Filed By Home Guard Son

According to the FIR, the complainant, a 31-year-old Home Guard stationed in Ghatkopar and a native of Karad, Satara, married the woman in 2017 with family consent after meeting during a police recruitment drive in 2016.

The complainant told police that differences began after marriage when his wife wanted to live separately. In 2019, he rented a house near his family home and started living there with her. The couple had a son in 2021.

Dispute Escalated After Wife Left Home

Marital discord escalated in January 2026 after the wife joined the Home Guard and demanded a separate home away from her in-laws. When the complainant refused citing the need for his parents to assist in raising their young child the wife left for her maternal home on June 14.

Her family subsequently demanded Rs30 lakh in alimony, gold jewelry, and Rs15,000 monthly child support. During a confrontational visit, the wife accused her father-in-law of rape, while her brother physically threatened the family with false criminal cases.

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To escape the escalating harassment, the complainant briefly sent his parents to their native village. They returned on July 2, but during a phone discussion intended to resolve the dispute, the wife reiterated the rape allegations. Deeply humiliated and emotionally distraught by the baseless claims, the father-in-law hanged himself from an iron ceiling angle at their home that night.

CF police rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead early on July 3. During the panchnama, police recovered a suicide note from his trousers pocket. In the note, the deceased stated that he was taking his own life because he could not bear the false rape allegations, naming his daughter-in-law, her 35-year-old sister, and her 37-year-old brother as responsible.

The RCF police have booked the trio under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are conducting further investigation.

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