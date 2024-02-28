Mumbai: RCF Police Arrests 57-Year-Old Neighbour For Sexual Assault On 2 Minors In Chembur

Mumbai: RCF Police Arrests 57-Year-Old Man For Sexual Assault On 2 Minors In Chembur | Representational Image

A 57-year-old man was arrested by the RCF police in Chembur for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged 12 and 13 years, residing in his building. According to the officials, the crime came to the fore on Tuesday after one of the victims opened up to her parents. While narrating her ordeal, she mentioned a similar incident experienced by her friend. The girl further revealed that the accused is one of their neighbours residing at a different floor.

Both the victims and their parents approached the police on Tuesday evening and registered separate FIRs against the man. He was detained for questioning and the statements of both the girls were recorded as well.

Details of case

A police source confirmed that the accused used to invite the duo to his house on pretexts of giving them sweets, chocolates or to let them watch television, after which he sexually assaulted them. When the girls attempted to cry for help, he allegedly threatened to murder them. Hence, they were scared to confide in their parents. The man allegedly committed the latest assault last week, added sources.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning and produced in court which remanded him to police custody. The cops are suspecting that he may have sexually assaulted other kids, too. The man has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.