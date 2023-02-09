Mumbai: Razing of 6 illegal studios at Madh begins |

Mumbai: The demolition of six illegal studios at Madh in P-North ward of the BMC (Malad) has begun. The civic body had received complaints against 22 studios, of which six were identified as illegal and will be completely demolished soon.

A BMC officer monitoring the demolition said, “A BJP leader had registered a complaint against 22 studiosat Madh, calling them illegal. Thereafter, we issued notices to these studios and asked them to produce documents and licenses. We have found six studios were illegal and demolition has begun.”

BJP leader: 49 illegal studios were being run illegally at Madh

Meanwhile, the BJP leader tweeted about the demolition saying the Darshan Bungalow studio has been demolished.

Last year, BJP leaders had agitated at Malad, alleging that 49 illegal studios were being run illegally at Madh, Marve, Erangle and Bhati villages, with the help of BMC officers of P-North ward, and sought action. This was followed by the BMC commissioner initiating an inquiry under Deputy Commissioner Harshad Kale who was asked to fix responsibility on each errant officer and specify their roles.

In Oct 2022, Kale submitted a 5000-page-long report wherein 43 statements were included. However, no action followed has followed against and errant officer. Last week, there were media reports on theEnforcement Directorate (ED) seeking details of the inquiry from the BMC.

