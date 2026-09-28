Mumbai: Rat Found Inside Churchgate Station’s Catering Stall; Western Railway Issues Show-Cause Notice | VIDEO

Western Railway has sought an explanation from the operator after an inspection found a live rat and multiple hygiene lapses at the stall | FPJ

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: A live rat found inside a catering stall at Churchgate station has prompted Western Railway to issue a show-cause notice to the operator, M/s Origin. The action follows a complaint after a video showing the rat inside the stall was posted on X on September 26.

Multiple Hygiene Lapses Found

A Commercial Inspector inspected the stall the same day and found several hygiene lapses. The inspection report noted a live rat inside the stall and said the medical certificate of a vendor, identified as Md. Kasab, was not available.

Chutney containers were found open, while oil and chutney had spilled over the steel platform. Cooked food and vada mixture were kept in plastic bags, cabbage peel was lying openly on the platform and the wash basin was unclean.

Operator Given Two Days To Respond

Western Railway termed the lapses a serious failure to maintain prescribed food safety, hygiene, sanitation and pest-control standards. The notice, issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Adish Pathania, gives the operator two days to submit an explanation and asks why strict action, including termination of the catering licence or contract, should not be initiated.

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The action comes amid concerns over hygiene at food stalls serving passengers at busy suburban railway stations.

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