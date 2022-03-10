Mumbai: Rashmi Shukla seeks quashing of second FIR in alleged illegal phone tapping case

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the second FIR registered against her in Mumbai in relation to alleged illegal phone tapping case.

On March 5, the Colaba police filed an FIR in which Shukla is accused of tapping the phone calls of Shiv Sena and NCP leaders.

On March 4, the HC had granted her protection from coercive action till further orders in the alleged phone tapping case registered against her in Bund Garden police station at Pune observing that prima facie there was delay in registering the FIR and that the IPS officer was being singled out.

Shukla is currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), South Zone, and is posted in Hyderabad. She was heading the State Intelligence Unit at the relevant time.

In March 2021, the Mumbai Cyber Cell had registered an FIR against unknown persons over the leak of Shukla's confidential phone tap report concerning allegations of corruption in police transfers and postings. She had then approached HC seeking quashing of that FIR. While dismissing the plea, the Court had then asked the police to give her notice of 7 working days in case it plans to take any coercive action against the IPS officer.

