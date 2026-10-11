Mumbai: Rare Throat Cancer Removed Through Mouth At HNCII, Patient Discharged Just A Day After Surgery | X

Mumbai: A 68-year-old man from Haryana with early-stage hypopharyngeal cancer underwent minimally invasive surgery at the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) in Mazgaon, Mumbai. The procedure removed the tumour through his mouth, allowing him to resume eating soon after surgery and return home the following morning.

The patient had approached doctors after experiencing persistent throat discomfort. Investigations revealed cancer in the hypopharynx, the part of the throat located behind the voice box. Hypopharyngeal cancer is relatively uncommon globally, with an estimated incidence of 0.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to information provided by the treating team.

Tumour removed without external incision

The patient was offered Transoral Laser Microsurgery (TLM), a procedure that uses a carbon dioxide laser and an operating microscope to remove the tumour through the mouth without an external incision on the neck.

According to Dr Kanav Kumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at HNCII, the procedure can be an alternative to radiation therapy for carefully selected patients with early-stage cancers of the hypopharynx and larynx.

Treatment may reduce hospital visits

Radiation treatment may require patients to visit a cancer centre five days a week for several weeks, sometimes alongside chemotherapy. For patients living far from specialised hospitals, repeated visits can mean additional travel expenses, lost wages and disruption to family life.

TLM may help eligible patients avoid this prolonged treatment schedule while preserving important functions such as speech and swallowing. In this case, the patient was discharged approximately 24 hours after surgery and has been doing well during follow-up, Dr Kumar said.

Procedure offers additional treatment options

The technique may also offer additional treatment options if cancer recurs, as selected patients can sometimes undergo another laser procedure. Recurrence after radiation therapy can be more complex to treat and may require major surgery, depending on the extent and location of the disease.

However, the procedure is not suitable for every patient. Its use depends on the tumour's location and extent, the patient's condition and a specialist assessment. It also requires specialised equipment and surgeons trained in the technique.

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Individual assessment remains essential

The case highlights the importance of evaluating treatment options individually, balancing cancer control with quality of life, treatment-related side effects and the practical burden of accessing care.

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