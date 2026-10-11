Mumbai Chunabhatti Shootout Victim Seeks ₹38 Lakh Compensation, Human Rights Panel Orders Relief Steps For 8-Year-Old Girl | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has directed the Mumbai Suburban authorities to initiate a proposal for compensation from the Chief Minister’s Welfare Fund for an eight-year-old girl who had suffered a permanent hand injury after being hit by a stray bullet during a gang-related shootout in Chunabhatti on December 24, 2023.

The commission has also directed the District Women and Child Development Officer to facilitate the child’s application for financial assistance under a disability-related welfare scheme, which provides a monthly benefit of Rs 2,250 until the beneficiary turns 18, depending on the percentage of disability.

Commission sets deadlines for assistance

In its order, the commission directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to collect the necessary details and forward the compensation proposal to the Mumbai Suburban Collector within one month. The District Women and Child Development Officer has been asked to facilitate the application within eight weeks, considering the family’s economic and social circumstances.

Advocate Hitendra Gandhi, who appeared on behalf of the victim, said, “I welcome the intervention of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission. However, these are only interim arrangements to provide immediate relief to the victim. We will continue to pursue the matter and press for the maximum just and reasonable compensation, keeping in mind her future medical treatment, rehabilitation and dignity.”

Family seeks Rs 38 lakh compensation

The directions came after the commission was informed that the victim’s family had sought Rs 38 lakh in compensation.

The commission noted that the family’s financial condition was modest, with the father earning his livelihood by running a barber shop. It directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nehru Nagar Division, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the child’s circumstances and the family’s condition and collect documents relating to her age, injuries, disability certificate and medical expenses.

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Commission raises public safety concerns

The commission had taken prima facie note of the alleged failure to protect public safety, observing that the incident raised concerns about the child’s fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The shootout, which occurred on December 24, 2023, left several people dead and injured, with the minor suffering a life-altering hand injury after being struck by a stray bullet.

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