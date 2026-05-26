Mumbai: Rapido Distributes Over 1 Lakh Water Bottles And ORS Packets Under Summer Relief Drive For Gig Workers

Rapido's #RapidoCares initiative provides hydration support to commuters and gig workers across key transit hubs in Mumbai amid soaring temperatures | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 26: With temperatures rising sharply across the city, mobility platform Rapido has launched a large-scale summer relief initiative in Mumbai aimed at supporting gig workers, riders, delivery partners and daily commuters exposed to extreme heat conditions.

Under its #RapidoCares programme, the company has distributed more than one lakh water bottles and ORS packets across major commuter and mobility hubs in Mumbai within the last 10 days.

The initiative is currently active at 10 to 15 high-footfall locations across Andheri, Jogeshwari, Borivali, Thane, Virar-Vasai-Nalasopara and Navi Mumbai, reaching nearly 30,000 people daily.

Hydration drive across key transit hubs

The hydration drive is being carried out at key transit points including Dadar TT, Sakinaka Circle, Vashi Railway Station, Kharghar Railway Station and Majiwada Circle in Thane.

According to the company, each location is witnessing a daily footfall of nearly 2,000 to 2,500 people. The next phase of the campaign is expected to expand to Mira-Bhayandar.

Apart from on-ground support, Rapido is also sending regular push notifications to its captains with summer safety tips, hydration reminders and heat advisories.

The company said the initiative is designed not only for Rapido riders but also for the larger urban mobility workforce, including auto drivers, delivery executives, frontline workers and daily wage earners.

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Focus on heat safety and worker welfare

Rohit Rathod, Vice President at Rapido, said extreme heat creates severe challenges for people who spend long hours outdoors. “We wanted to create meaningful on-ground support that offers comfort and relief during one of the toughest summer periods in recent years,” he said.

The company said the Mumbai initiative is part of a larger multi-city pilot that could be expanded to other high-temperature markets in the coming months, while also drawing attention to heat safety and gig-worker welfare in urban India.

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