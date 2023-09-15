Mumbai: Rapido Auto Empowers Women Drivers With Incentives And Supportive Measures

FPJ

Rapido Auto is working to increase the number of women auto drivers in Mumbai. They are reaching out to women auto captains in the city to show them the benefits of joining. Right now, Rapido Auto is already trusted by many women drivers and passengers in Mumbai. They have over 80 women captains out of the 150+ women auto drivers in Thane.

To onboard more women captains in the city, Rapido Auto has introduced several strategic measures which make its value offering superior to competitors. These measures include not charging login fees from female captains, facilitating quick payments without holding any money, discontinuing penalties, and extending 24-by-7 on-ground support. The organization has introduced a more lucrative rate card than its competitors, offers Rs 100 after every 5 rides, and routes maximum pings in the regional boundary.

“One of the most important matters for Rapido Auto is to work towards women empowerment and introduce measures which infuses flexibility and adds to the wealth creation for our Women captains. What differentiates us from our competitors is that we think about the growth of our Captains who in return value our customers. This creates the foundation of our growth journey, and helps us integrate more women auto captains as we grow”, said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido.

Across many of its operational cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, Rapido's women-centric initiatives have already touched countless lives and created a profound impact on women. The organization has gone above and beyond in empowering women captains, by increasing their earnings for long term growth and making it a safe ride experience for both female customers and female captains. They have organized basic self-defense training, conducted driving sessions, subsidized rent, implemented safety and privacy measures such as seatbelt and curtains, and provided free uniforms to women captains. In the coming months, Rapido plans to extend these initiatives to other cities as well.

Rapido is an aggregator platform that provides auto & bike taxi services in 100+ cities across India. The app allows you to book bike taxis and autos with minimal wait time and maximum safety and is super easy on your pockets.

How does it work?

Download the app on iOS/android, log in from your account, and start booking. Once booked, the amount and captain details appear on the homepage and our captains are at the pick-up location in no time. To ensure your safety, our captains carry an additional helmet which is given once the captain arrives and at no additional cost. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us. With Rapido around, let’s keep the traffic excuses at home and explore our cities.