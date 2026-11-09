Mumbai: Ram Temple Vandalised During Religious Programme In Marol, 15 Named In FIR; Residents Allege Land Grab Attempt | VIDEO

Police investigate alleged vandalism and threats at a Ram temple near Marol Naka following a community religious programme | Screengrab (X - @AngrySaffron)

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Police have registered a case against 15 persons for allegedly entering a Ram temple in Marol, Andheri East, and vandalising religious photographs and signboards during a community programme on November 7. Local residents have alleged that the incident was part of an attempt to take over the temple land.

According to the FIR registered at Aarey police station, a group of 30 to 40 people entered the Ram Mandir near Marol Naka around 5.30 pm while a religious programme organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj was under way.

Mumbai: Men entered Ram Mandir in Unit 20, Aarey Colony, on the pretext of attending aarti and Hanuman Chalisa. They then tore banners and photos of Bhagwan Hanuman and smeared soot on a board inside. https://t.co/TsLyFSFAaP — Angry Saffron (@AngrySaffron) November 9, 2026

The complainant, Jayesh Ambavi Patel, 46, alleged that the group disrupted the programme, damaged photographs of Lord Hanuman (Bajrangbali) and created a disturbance on the temple premises. He further alleged that the incident was part of a continuing dispute involving attempts to disrupt religious activities at the temple.

Group Allegedly Threatened Temple Security Guard

Gautam Ravaria of the Bajrang Dal alleged that on November 4, one of the accused uploaded a Facebook post announcing that the Hindu Rakshak Sena would organise a Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Maha Aarti at the temple on November 7. Accordingly, around 30 to 40 people gathered at the premises between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

During the gathering, one of the accused allegedly abused the temple security guard, Nandlal Kewat, and asked him to switch on all the lights inside the temple.

When Kewat objected, he was allegedly grabbed by the collar and threatened with death. According to the complaint, he was told: "You are alone in the temple at night. We will chop you up and throw you into the forest."

Religious Photographs And Signboards Damaged

After the Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Maha Aarti, the group allegedly defaced a signboard on the temple wall by spraying it with black paint. The members also allegedly used an iron ladder to pull down a board installed on a shed within the temple premises. The board carried the inscription 'Shri Leva Patidar Bajrang Satsang Mandal (Marol)' and an image of Lord Hanuman.

The FIR names 15 persons, including Amit Pathak, Arjun Yadav, Pradeep Bhosale, Sanju Yadav, Vinod Mishra, Ashwini Rai, Manish Shukla, Naveen Upadhyay, Sudhanshu Mishra and Dinesh Yadav.

The police have registered a case under Sections 189(2), 190, 298, 352, 351(2), 324 and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provisions relate to unlawful assembly, liability for offences committed in furtherance of a common object, injuring or defiling a place of worship, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, mischief and defamation.

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Residents Allege Land Grab Attempt

Meanwhile, residents of the Andheri area have raised additional allegations, claiming that certain individuals have been intimidating locals, grabbing land, constructing unauthorised shanties and subsequently selling them.

The complainant has informed the police that CCTV footage of the incident is available.

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