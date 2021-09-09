Mumbai: Rajat Bedi booked as accident victim dies during treatment

Three days after a 40-year-old man allegedly came in front of actor Rajat Bedi’s car in Andheri West, the victim succumbed to injuries during treatment at Cooper Hospital early on Thursday. The DN Nagar police, who had booked the actor for rash driving, have added the sections of causing death due to negligence (section 304A) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made yet.

According to the police, the victim, Rajesh Boudh, was inebriated when he came in front of Bedi’s car on Monday evening near Sitladevi Temple. The actor had rushed Boudh to the Cooper Hospital and then went to DN Nagar police station to report the incident.

Senior inspector Milind Kurde said, “We will investigate the matter and action will be initiated only after the probe is over. Until then no arrests will be made.”

Police sources claimed that prima facie it seemed to be Boudh’s fault. Meanwhile, Boudh’s family claimed that the actor had first assured them support but did not return after admitting the victim to hospital.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:21 AM IST