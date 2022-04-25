Mumbai: Raj Thackeray to skip all-party meeting on loudspeaker issue

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will not be participating in the all-party meeting called by Maha Vikas Aghadi government to resolbe the loudspeaker issue.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told ANI on Monday. Meanwhile, MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.

Raj Thackeray had earlier given an ultimatum to the state government for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Maharashtra | MNS chief Raj Thackeray to not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/TR3FEj1gOf — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

The meeting will be held in the wake of submission of a report by the Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner on the use of loudspeakers in religious places and the guidelines to be released for the entire state.

Walse-Patil has already warned that the government will take stern action against those disrupting law and order. He requested everyone to desist from taking law into their hands, escalating conflicts and dividing communities. "Strict action will be taken if anyone does this and peace will be established," he warned.

Walse Patil said that the Supreme Court had passed a judgement on noise pollution in 2005, and added the state government had issued some government resolutions (GR) in that regard in 2015 and 2017. The minister added that he will welcome it if people follow the Supreme Court order on noise pollution on their own.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:38 AM IST