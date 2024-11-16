Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Backs Out Of Shivaji Park Nov 17 Election Rally, Uddhav Thackeray Declines Too

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File

It’s confirmed that neither the Shiv Sena (UBT) nor MNS will hold the assembly election rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 17, which is also the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

It’s probably for the first time in many years that the historic venue will not be hosting an election rally to mark the conclusion of a poll campaign for any political party. Notably, the venue hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Thursday evening.

The FPJ had reported that the BMC gave permission to MNS for the rally on November 17. However, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has backed out, saying that the Election Commission is yet to give its nod.

On the other hand, UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray took a stand against it, saying he was denied permission in the first place by the BMC. Interestingly, Shivaji Park is in the Mahim constituency from where Raj Thackeray’s son Amit is contesting the election for the first time. His cousin, Aaditya Thackeray, is contesting from the neighbouring constituency, Worli.

Raj Thackeray has indicated that he will conclude his campaign by visiting other assembly segments in Mumbai and Thane to campaign for his party-candidates. “Even if the EC allows a rally, it will be difficult to organise it within a day,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that he won’t be campaigning for his candidate in Mahim (from where Amit Thackeray is debuting) as a rally at Shivaji Park would suffice, and that the party needn’t campaign in every constituency.

Campaigning for the state assembly polls ends at 5pm on Monday, November 18, and Sunday being a holiday was seen as an ideal day to hold a rally at Shivaji Park. For the Shiv Sena (UBT), the ground has a sentimental value as it hosts the Dussehra rally every year since the party’s inception in 1966.

Both the UBT and MNS had sought permission from the BMC, which was given to the latter as it was the first to submit the application. While Yashwant Killedar had submitted the application on behalf of MNS on October 14, MP Anil Desai submitted his party’s form on October 15.