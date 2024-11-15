Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi Accuses Uddhav Thackeray Of Handing Over 'Remote Control' Of Shiv Sena To Congress In Final Rally At Mumbai's Shivaji Park; VIDEO

PM Modi addresses his final rally in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of aligning Shiv Sena with Congress and targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi for divisive politics | X

Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 14: Stating that Mumbai is a city of "self-respect," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ridiculed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for "handing over the remote control" of his party to the Congress and dared him to get the "shehzada of Congress" to praise Balasaheb Thackeray.

Addressing his last rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, PM Modi said that the entire state is blessing BJP-led Mahayuti.

#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai



PM Narendra Modi says, " This is my last public meeting in Maharashtra for this election. I have visited entire Maharashtra during this time...The blessings of the entire Maharashtra are with Mahayuti,"

"This is my last public meeting in Maharashtra for this election. I have visited the entire Maharashtra during this time...The blessings of the entire Maharashtra are with Mahayuti," PM Modi said. He said there is a party in the Aghadi which has handed over its "remote control" to the Congress which insulted Balasaheb.

#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai



PM Narendra Modi says, "There is a party in the Aghadi which has handed over its remote control to the Congress which insulted Bala Saheb. That is why I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray."

"Mumbai is a city of self-respect, but a party in Maha Vikas Aghadi has handed over its 'remote control' to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray,"

"That is why I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. To date, these people have not been able to get the Congress and the 'shehzada' of Congress to praise Balasaheb," he added. PM Modi said that the "shaahi parivaar" will snatch away reservations if Congress comes to power in Maharashtra.

"Mumbai is a city that believes in connecting people. Unfortunately, the Congress and the Maha Aghadi seem focused on dividing them instead. People from all communities live in harmony in Mumbai, but the Maha Aghadi is busy inciting tensions between different castes. The Congress's Shahi parivaar harbours animosity towards Dalits, backward classes, and Scheduled Tribes (STs). They seem desperate for power, much like a fish out of water," the PM said.

He further said that Mumbai is a city that believes in connecting people, but unfortunately, the Congress and the Maha Aghadi seem focused on dividing them instead.

"After independence, the Congress government was in power at the centre for decades and here too for decades. But they did not bother to make any future plans for Mumbai. The result was that Mumbai continued to lag behind. The character of Congress is exactly opposite to the character of Mumbai. The character of Mumbai is honesty and hard work. The character of Mumbai is the urge to move ahead. But the character of Congress is corruption. The character of Congress is to push the country backwards. The character of Congress is to create obstacles in development," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi have become slaves to appeasement.

"The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi opposed the construction of Ram Temple. For the sake of votes, they used the words like 'Bhagwa aatankwad'. They disrespect Veer Savarkar. They passed a resolution in J-K for the restoration of Article 370...Maha Vikas Aghadi always keeps party above the nation and they have problems with India's progress...They never gave the status of classical language to Marathi language," PM Modi said.

#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai



PM Narendra Modi says, "...A large number of women of Mumbai have also benefited from the Majhi Ladki Behan scheme of the Mahayuti government. Most of the houses received under the PM Awas Yojana are also in the name of female members."

He further mentioned that a large number of women of Mumbai have also benefited from the Majhi Ladki Behan scheme of the Mahayuti government. "Most of the houses received under the PM Awas Yojana are also in the name of female members. This has accelerated the social and economic empowerment of women," he said.

PM Modi further said that the people of Haryana "shattered all the plans" of Congress and asked the people to again give a befitting reply to Congress and Maha Aghadi in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

"This time I have seen the elections of Jharkhand and also the elections of Maharashtra. And I was also watching the Haryana elections a few days ago. Haryana in a way shattered all the plans of Congress and destroyed all their dreams. Whatever issues he raised, the people of Haryana gave a befitting reply to every issue. I can say that the Congress and Maha Aghadi are going to get a tougher reply in Jharkhand and Maharashtra than in Haryana," he said.

PM Modi urged the voters to vote for Mahayuti and also invited everyone to come to the Mahayuti oath ceremony.

"I appeal to everyone to vote for Mahayuti also invite everyone to come to our Mahayuti oath ceremony because in Maharashtra today is my last election public rally. I appeal to everyone once again to give me a chance to serve Maharashtra with Mahayuti," he said, exuding confidence in winning the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

The campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, undivided Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA posed a strong performance winning 30 of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti could only win 17.