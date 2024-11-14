Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Pioneer Of Vote Bank Politics And Enemy Of Poor', Says PM Modi During Rally In Panvel; VIDEO

PM Modi | X

Panvel, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress party of being a pioneer in the politics of vote banks and also an enemy of the poor.

He further targeted the Congress over the announcement by its leader from Jharkhand to give free cylinders to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis by playing a game with the country to get votes.

Panvel, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi says, "A Congress leader has announced in Jharkhand. You will be shocked to hear this. He has declared that cheap gas cylinders will be given to Hindus, Muslims, and infiltrators in Jharkhand. Tell me, should such people, who are glorifying… pic.twitter.com/3M7ZOG7Xcs — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2024

“While they are questioning us on providing free ration to the poor, one of the leaders of Congress from Jharkhand has announced to give free cylinders to Hindus, Muslims and infiltrators too. They are openly announcing to give free cylinders to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. It's a prime example of how they are playing a game with the country and the future of your children to get votes. Therefore, we need to keep in mind that Congress is a pioneer in the politics of vote banks and they are also enemies of the poor,” said PM Modi in his address at the poll rally for BJP and MahaYuti candidates.

He further added that it is, therefore, the responsibility of the poor to stop Congress, adding that they (Congress) say why the 25 crore people who have come out of poverty are getting free ration.

Panvel, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi says, "The poor are now progressing on their own and are driving the country forward. The biggest beneficiaries of these schemes are our Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and marginalized communities. The policies of the Maha Yuti government are now… pic.twitter.com/yO4D5FgjtD — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2024

“Congress wants the expenses of these people to increase so that they go back into poverty. If the Aghadi people get a chance, they will do the same in Maharashtra,” said the Prime Minister. PM Modi alleged that the Congress governments did not have the intention that the poor should come forward and demand their rights.

“That is why even today Congress vehemently opposes every welfare scheme for the poor. That's why my poor man could not come out of the difficulties of life. Even after 70 years of independence, most of the people in the country are still struggling to get food, clothing and shelter,” he said.

Panvel, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi says, "The Congress has always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. Generation after generation, they have been giving the false slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao'..." pic.twitter.com/s6yTEGadlY — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2024

PM Modi said that Congress has always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor poor, adding that generations after generations of these people kept giving the false slogan of eradicating poverty but in the name of the slogan of eradicating poverty, Congress has looted poor.

The Prime Minister said that the situation has changed for the first time in the last 10 years, adding that for the first time, a government has brought 25 crore people out of poverty.

“Today, the policies of the MahaYuti government are becoming the strength of the exploited and the deprived. The work that was done in 10 years could have been done earlier also,” he added. PM Modi exhorted the people to re-elect the MahaYuti, saying that Maharashtra will become the most important growth engine of developed India.

“This entire area of Panvel-Raigad is rich in marine wealth. The government is empowering the coastal economy and working for our fisherman brothers and sisters,” he said, adding, “Development of Maharashtra is the first priority for the BJP and MahaYurti government. We are working with the aim of a bright future for Maharashtra. We have brought to reality the tasks that previous governments had made impossible.”