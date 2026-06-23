Mumbai Rains: Worli, Malabar Hill & Malad Record Highest Showers; Light Rainfall To Continue Throughout The Day |

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to receive moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning as several parts of the city witnessed steady showers under cloudy skies, while civic authorities said no heavy rainfall is expected immediately and light rain activity is likely to continue through the day.

According to rainfall data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), multiple areas in South Mumbai and western suburbs recorded moderate rainfall between 7 am and 9 am.

Details On Rainfall Across The City

Between 8 am and 9 am, the highest rainfall in the city region was recorded at F/S Ward with 29 mm, followed by G/S Ward with 25 mm and Worli Fire Station with 23 mm. Kawale Math Municipal School at Malabar Hill and CIDM recorded 22 mm each, while Adarsh Nagar School in Worli received 21 mm rainfall. Frosberry Reservoir and Dadar Fire Station both recorded 20 mm rainfall.

In the western suburbs, Malvani Fire Station recorded the highest rainfall at 32 mm, followed by MHB Municipal School in Malad with 27 mm. Bandra Fire Station recorded 23 mm rainfall, while Pali Chimbai Municipal School and Supari Tank Municipal School received 20 mm each. The eastern suburbs witnessed only light rainfall during the period.

Earlier, between 7 am and 8 am, heavy showers were recorded in several South Mumbai pockets. MHO recorded the highest rainfall at 45 mm, while Colaba Pumping Station and A Ward Office received 33 mm each. Mandvi Fire Station recorded 29 mm, Frosberry Reservoir 28 mm and C Ward Office 24 mm rainfall.

The BMC also released the city’s average rainfall data between 8 am on June 22 and 8 am on June 23. The city region recorded an average rainfall of 13.30 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 0.62 mm and eastern suburbs 0.38 mm.

Civic officials said all major subways across Mumbai remain open and traffic movement continues to remain normal. Railway services and BEST bus operations were also functioning normally despite the rainfall.

Meanwhile, weather officials stated that based on the latest cloud conditions, no heavy rainfall is expected immediately, although intermittent light showers are likely to continue across Mumbai and adjoining areas through the day. A yellow alert has been issued for the city as of now for today and tomorrow.

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