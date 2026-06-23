Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash Marine Drive, Dadar & Suburbs Ahead Of Monsoon Arrival; Yellow Alert Issued | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning as several parts of the city witnessed intense showers accompanied by cloudy skies and breezy conditions, bringing much-needed relief from the prolonged humid weather.

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Areas across South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Byculla, Parel and Dadar, received heavy rainfall since early morning, while western and eastern suburbs such as Bandra, Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar witnessed moderate to heavy showers.

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Visuals circulating on social media showed rain lashing several parts of the city, including Dadar railway station and Senapati Bapat Marg, where vehicles were seen moving slowly through waterlogged stretches amid steady rainfall. Other visuals captured Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive soaked in rain as morning walkers continued their routines carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats and windcheaters.

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City Under Yellow Alert For 2 Days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers throughout the day. The weather department has forecast temperatures between 25°C and 32°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 29°C.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas.

Read Also Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Monsoon Arrival In City Within 48 Hours Amid Yellow Alert

Monsoon Onset Within 48 Hours

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced further along Maharashtra’s coast and has now reached Alibaug and Pune. The IMD stated that the monsoon is expected to arrive over Mumbai within the next 48 hours.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the official onset of monsoon in Mumbai is likely around June 24, nearly two weeks later than the city’s normal monsoon arrival date of June 11.

Even as Mumbai awaits the official monsoon declaration, the rainfall activity has already intensified across the region over the past two days, with cloudy skies, lightning and intermittent showers continuing across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

At the same time, Mumbai’s air quality remained stable despite the changing weather conditions. According to air quality data released on Tuesday morning, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 49, placing it within the ‘good’ category with minimal health concerns.

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