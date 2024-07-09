Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In 7 Lakes Exceed 20% Mark, Yet Below 2023 And 2022 Levels

The Powai lake in Mumbai has overflown due to heavy rains in its catchment area | X

Mumbai: The heavy rainfall in the catchment area of lakes has added another seven days of water supply to the city. On Tuesday morning, the water stock in the lakes stood at 2.96 lakh million litres or 20.48% of the total requirement of 14.47 lakh million litres. As per the BMC's calculation, 1% of water stock is equal to three days of supply.

The water stock in seven lakes stood at 2.1 lakh million litres on Sunday. Heavy rainfall was recorded in the catchment area of lakes from Sunday night till Tuesday morning. This has added 95,000 million litres of water in just two days. However, the lake levels are still low as compared to the same period last year. On July 9, 2023, the total water stock was 3.34 lakh million litres or 23.11%, while it was 4.18 lakh million litres or 28.89% in 2022.

The BMC daily supplies 3,900 million litres of water to the city. Of which, 900 million litres are lost from theft and leakage. The civic body has imposed a 10% water cut in the city and suburbs from June 5. Meanwhile, the BMC has stopped drawing water from the reserve stock of Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna after the lake level increased. With heavy rainfall in the city, two of the smallest lakes that contribute to the water supply, Vehar and Tulsi lakes have recorded total rainfall of 196mm and 214 mm respectively.

Water level in seven lakes on July 9..

Lakes.....current level ....lowest level....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..594.70...595.44....603.51

Modak Sagar....152.30...143.26...163.15

Tansa...123.81....118.87...128.63

Middle Vaitarna....250.77...220....285

Bhatsa...114.35...104.90....142.07

Vihar...76.65...73.92...80.12

Tulsi...136.15....131.07...139.17