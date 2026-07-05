Mumbai Rains: Viral Video Shows Water Leaking Inside AC Local Train, Commuters Open Umbrellas Inside

Water leaks inside Mumbai AC local train | Image Courtesy: Twisha on Instagram

Mumbai's monsoon is known for testing the city's infrastructure, but a recent viral video has left commuters surprised for an unexpected reason. Instead of seeking shelter from the rain outside, passengers aboard an AC local train were seen protecting themselves from water dripping inside the coach.

The now-viral clip, shared by Instagram user Twisha, has quickly gained attention online. Titled, "Just when you think you have seen everything in Mumbai Local," the video captures water leaking from the roof of an air-conditioned local train while passengers continue with their journey.

As the camera pans across the coach, water can be seen steadily dripping from the ceiling. Some women commuters are spotted sitting with open umbrellas inside the train, while others are seen wearing raincoats to avoid getting drenched. The unusual scene has raised concerns among daily commuters, especially as Mumbai continues to witness heavy rainfall.

Check out the video below:

The exact train route and time of the incident are unknown. However, the visuals have sparked conversations about the condition of AC local trains during the monsoon season and the need for timely maintenance.

Internet reacts

The incident also triggered a flood of reactions on social media, with users responding with a mix of humour and frustration. One user wrote, "The lady with open umbrella." Another commented, "Itni mehngi ticket to ye haal."

Several users questioned the quality of services despite the higher fare charged for AC locals. "They ain't even providing good service in AC local, hell nah," read one comment, while another user remarked, "We pay taxes for all this."

Others chose to lighten the mood with jokes. "Real monsoon feel inside train. Ticket ka paisa vasool," one person quipped. Another compared it to an immersive experience, writing, "4D IMAX experience," while someone else humorously called it "AC train mein water mist."