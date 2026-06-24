Mumbai Rains Trigger Track Cave-In On Trans Harbour Line; Local Train Services Delayed, Operations Restored With Speed Restrictions | Video | X

Mumbai: Local train services on Central Railway's Trans Harbour Line were disrupted on Wednesday morning after a track cave-in caused by excess water flow between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations. While railway officials restored operations within a few hours, speed restrictions imposed on the affected stretch continued to delay services between Thane, Vashi, Nerul and Panvel.

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According to railway officials, the Up line was declared unsafe at 5.06 am, while the Down line was marked unsafe at 5.50 am after a portion of the track bed subsided due to heavy water flow following intense rainfall. Emergency teams were rushed to the site and restoration work was carried out on priority. The Up line was certified safe at 7.27 am with a speed restriction of 10 kmph, while the Down line was restored at 7.35 am with trains permitted to run at 30 kmph.

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The incident affected morning peak-hour commuters, resulting in delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the Trans Harbour corridor. However, railway authorities confirmed that train services were not suspended and continued to operate throughout the restoration process.

Rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also impacted suburban operations on other corridors. Central Railway services were running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, while Harbour Line trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes. Western Railway reported delays of around 10 minutes due to precautionary speed restrictions and weather-related operational measures.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by Mumbai's suburban railway network during the monsoon season, when heavy rainfall and waterlogging can affect track conditions and train movement. Railway officials said the situation is now under control and services are gradually returning to normal.