Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Over 300 mm Rainfall Triggers Widespread Waterlogging, Disrupts Traffic & Train Services; IMD Issues Orange Alert | Video | file photo

Mumbai: Mumbai and it's metropolitan region is been lashed by heavy downpour since Tuesday. Several areas have witnessed above 300 mm rainfall, leading to waterlogging at low lying locations like Andheri subway, Hindmata and Sion-Matunga among others; delayed railway services and slow road traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon over Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday noon, ending the weeks of prolonged wait.

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The metropolis will continue to get moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day today. While for the period of three hours from 7 am, the IMD has Orange has been issued for moderate to intense rain spells for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri.

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As per BMC's disaster management data, in the last 24 hours (Tuesday 8 am to Wednesday 8 am), the weather stations which recorded highest rainfall include -

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Western Suburbs

Malwani (343 mm), Malad depot (314 mm), MCMCR Powai (294 mm), Dindoshi Fire station (263 mm), Marol fire station (264 mm), Bandra fire station (256 mm)

Eastern Suburbs

S ward Office, Bhandup (259 mm), M-West ward office, Chembur (257 mm), Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd (262 mm)

City

F-South ward office, Parel (343 mm),

Dadar fire station (296 mm), Nadkarni Park, Wadala (294 mm), Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central (249 mm), Malabar Hill (248 mm).

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The advancement of the southwest monsoon was stagnant for the last few days to due poor surge required for its normal progression. As favourable conditions developed, on Tuesday morning the southwest monsoon advanced upto Alibaug (North Konkan) and arrived over Mumbai by noon. It will cover rest of Maharashtra in the next two days. Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

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The normal date of onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11. This is third most delayed arrival of monsoon over the region since 1950. As per the IMD Mumbai data, the most delayed onset of monsoon was on June 25, in the year 2019 and 2023; and on June 24 in 1974. While last year, it had arrived historically as early as May 26.

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The arrival of monsoon also sharply dropped the mercury by nearly 10°C within 24 hours. On Wednesday morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 25°C. On Tuesday, the observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 26.8°C, which was 4.6°C below normal. While the minimum temperature was 24.3°C, which was 2.1°C below normal. Mumbai